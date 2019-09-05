Dorian Readies for Landfall After Tracking Along South Carolina Coast - Hurricane Center

Hurricane Dorian has moved to the Eastern Coast of South Carolina, the latest bulletin from the National Hurricane Center warned in a bulletin on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has moved to the Eastern Coast of South Carolina, the latest bulletin from the National Hurricane Center warned in a bulletin on Thursday.

"Eyewall of Dorian just offshore of the eastern coast of South Carolina," the bulletin said about the location of the hurricane at 11:00 a.

m. EDT (3:00 p.m. GMT). "On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina today, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday.