Dorian to Become Major Storm Friday, Remain Extremely Dangerous Throughout Weekend - NHC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a life threatening storm on Friday and throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend as it heads for the US state of Florida , the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin on Friday.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday, and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend," the bulletin said.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a life-threatening storm surge on Florida's east coast late into the weekend and possibly into early next week, although it is too soon to predict where the surge will hit.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that Dorian would become a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall in Florida early on Monday, with sustained winds between 130 and 156 miles per hour.

The storm is now more than 300 miles off the Florida coast.