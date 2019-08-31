UrduPoint.com
Dorian Upgraded To Category 3, Worse Expected Over Weekend - National Hurricane Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Dorian has now been upgraded to Category 3 status and described as a dangerous threat, the National Hurricane Center announced on Friday.

"Dorian upgraded to category 3," the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory. "Extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian poses a significant threat to Florida and the Northwestern Bahamas...

Hurricane hunter plane finds Dorian is now a major hurricane."

Dorian was described as still gathering strength and is expected to have reached Category 4 level by the time it hits landfall in the US state of Florida on Monday, weather experts said.

President Donald Trump has declared that an emergency exists in Florida and earlier on Friday authorized US Federal agencies to provide appropriate assistance for emergency measures.

Related Topics

Weather Trump Florida Bahamas

