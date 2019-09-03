UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dorian Weakens, Begins Crawling Northwest Toward Florida Coast At 2 MPH - Weather Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Dorian Weakens, Begins Crawling Northwest Toward Florida Coast at 2 MPH - Weather Center

Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a borderline category 2-3 hurricane and begun moving northwest toward Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center said in the latest bulletin on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a borderline category 2-3 hurricane and begun moving northwest toward Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center said in the latest bulletin on Tuesday.

"The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night," the bulletin said.

In addition, Dorian has begun moving slowly toward northwest at 2 mph, the bulletin added.

Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 110 miles per hour (mph), with higher gusts, the bulletin said. A category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 110-129 mph

On Monday, Dorian stalled to a near standstill for most of the day over the Bahamas, as a category 5 storm with sustained winds as high as 180 mph.

