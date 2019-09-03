Dorian weakens to Category 2 hurricane: US meteorologists

Hurricane Dorian, which has left at least five people dead in the Bahamas, weakened to a Category 2 storm Tuesday but continues to pose a danger as it crawls towards the southeast US coast, US meteorologists said

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian, which has been parked over the Bahamas, had been downgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 2 storm on the five-level wind scale.

At 11:00 am (1500 GMT), it said Dorian was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kilometers per hour) and moving northwest towards Florida at two mph (3.2 kph).