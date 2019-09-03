UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dorian Weakens To Category 2 Hurricane: US Meteorologists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:13 PM

Dorian weakens to Category 2 hurricane: US meteorologists

Hurricane Dorian, which has left at least five people dead in the Bahamas, weakened to a Category 2 storm Tuesday but continues to pose a danger as it crawls towards the southeast US coast, US meteorologists said

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian, which has left at least five people dead in the Bahamas, weakened to a Category 2 storm Tuesday but continues to pose a danger as it crawls towards the southeast US coast, US meteorologists said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian, which has been parked over the Bahamas, had been downgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 2 storm on the five-level wind scale.

At 11:00 am (1500 GMT), it said Dorian was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kilometers per hour) and moving northwest towards Florida at two mph (3.2 kph).

Related Topics

Dead Storm Florida Bahamas From

Recent Stories

Thai Police Arrest Another Bangkok Bombing Suspect ..

2 minutes ago

Running may help quit smoking: Study

2 minutes ago

Southern Transitional Council Delegation Reaches J ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

60 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh assures relief to growers aff ..

2 minutes ago

Raytheon to Build Control System for US Army Hyper ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.