Dorian Weakens To Category 4, Still 'extremely Dangerous'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:26 PM
Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly Monday to a Category 4 storm, but continued to threaten mass destruction as it lashed the Bahamas with winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kph), US forecasters said
"Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin at 1500 GMT.
"Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days."