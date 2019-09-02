UrduPoint.com
Dorian Weakens To Category 4, Still 'extremely Dangerous'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:26 PM

Dorian weakens to Category 4, still 'extremely dangerous'

Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly Monday to a Category 4 storm, but continued to threaten mass destruction as it lashed the Bahamas with winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kph), US forecasters said

Port Saint Lucie, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly Monday to a Category 4 storm, but continued to threaten mass destruction as it lashed the Bahamas with winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kph), US forecasters said.

"Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin at 1500 GMT.

"Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days."

