Doris proud as faltering champions Ireland beat England in Six Nations opener

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Ireland captain Caelan Doris praised his side's comeback after they began their quest for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations men's title with a 27-22 win over England.

The reigning champions endured a stuttering opening 40 minutes in Dublin on Saturday, with 21-year-old fly-half Sam Prendergast struggling to impose himself as England led 10-5 at half-time after a try by debutant wing Cadan Murley.

But an Ireland team full of seasoned campaigners hit back to score 22 unanswered points as Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan all crossed England's line to give the hosts a four-try, bonus-point win.

Ireland were in command at 27-10, with late tries from the England duo of Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman flattering the visitors.

"It is definitely satisfying (getting the win)," Leinster No 8 Doris told reporters. "It's huge in this competition, you can't win it in the first round, but you can lose it or dampen it essentially."

Victory gave interim Ireland coach Simon Easterby a win in his first game in charge while he deputises for Andy Farrell, on secondment to the British and Irish Lions for the combined side's tour of Australia.

"We had to find a way," said Easterby, whose side travel to Edinburgh next weekend to face a Scotland team fresh from a 31-19 win over Italy.

"We felt if we did a few things better in the way we were doing things, then we would get the rewards. England defended well and made it tough for us.

Turning to his two fly-halves, former Ireland back-row Easterby added: "I thought Sam Prendergast was excellent at times and created some really nice opportunities. And like the autumn, Jack Crowley came on, impacted the game and finished it well."

Saturday's loss at Lansdowne Road was England's seventh defeat in nine games, with coach Steve Borthwick, not for the first time, lamenting his side's lack of experience.

"Ireland are such an experienced team and have been world-class for so long," said former England captain Borthwick.

"It was a tough Test match and that experience showed in the third quarter. We gave them field position and scoreboard pressure in a critical period."

"We started the second half with a lot of energy and effort but against one of the best attacking teams in the world, the team improved defensively. But ultimately we came up short and that is disappointing."

England, second-best in a prolonged tactical kicking duel with Ireland, now return to Twickenham to take in-form France, who thrashed Wales 43-0 on Friday, with Borthwick promising his side will be "better next week".

Defeat meant lock Maro Itoje lost his first match since succeeding Saracens team-mate Jamie George as England skipper.

"I thought the first half was fantastic," said Itoje. "We did pretty much everything we wanted to. We lost territory though in the second half and struggled to exit."