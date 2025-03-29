Open Menu

Dorival Junior Sacked As Brazil Coach After Argentina Humiliation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Dorival Junior sacked as Brazil coach after Argentina humiliation

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Dorival Junior was on Friday sacked as Brazil coach, three days after a humiliating 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat by bitter rivals Argentina, the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) announced.

"Dorival Junior is no longer in charge of the Brazilian national team. The management thanks him and wishes him success for the rest of his career," the CBF said in a statement.

Dorival, 62, had only been in charge since January 2024, succeeding interim coach Fernando Diniz, but has overseen a lacklustre qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are fourth in the South American qualifying table, 10 points behind defending world champions Argentina who have already made sure of their place in the finals.

Brazil also sit behind Ecuador and Uruguay.

There are six automatic qualifying spots for teams from South America.

Brazil will visit Ecuador and host Paraguay on June 4 and 9, respectively, in round of qualifiers.

The writing was on the wall for Dorival after Tuesday's rout in Buenos Aires.

"Nobody expected what we saw today, and the responsibility is entirely mine," the coach acknowledged after the game.

Dorival took over the Selecao after winning domestic titles with Flamengo and Sao Paulo.

His appointment was announced only after months of speculation about the possible arrival of Real Madrid's Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazilian media claim that Ancelotti is again among the targets to succeed Dorival as is Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, currently in charge of Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

