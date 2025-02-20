Dortmund Ease Into Champions League Last 16 After Sporting Stalemate
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Borussia Dortmund cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League after a goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday sealed a 3-0 aggregate victory.
Serhou Guirassy missed a second-half penalty but it mattered for nothing in the end as last season's finalists were rarely troubled by Sporting and coasted through.
Dortmund's reward is a last 16 game against Aston Villa or Lille.
"It was a controlled performance," Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told reporters.
"In the second half we had the missed penalty and the shot against the post from Giovanni Reyna. We should have won, but we're through at the end of the day.
"We're working on taking our goalscoring opportunities. I believe in the lads."
It was always a tough ask for this young Sporting side ravaged by injury to overturn the damage done in last week's first leg, when Guirassy, Pascal Gross and Karim Adeyemi all scored.
Dortmund dominated much of the return leg on a freezing night in Germany, with Marcel Sabitzer coming closest to breaking the deadlock with a rasping drive from distance that Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva did well to palm around his post.
After the break, Dortmund got the chance to put the tie to bed from the spot when Silva was adjudged to have brought down Adeyemi in the box after Nico Schlotterbeck's long pass split the visitors' defence.
But Guirassy's well-hit penalty was saved superbly by the Portuguese goalkeeper low to his right, denying the Guinean striker an 11th Champions League goal in 10 games this season.
Reyna came off the bench and almost made an immediate impact against the Portuguese league leaders, hitting the post, but this was a night when Dortmund created little and Sporting even less, with the visitors failing to register a single shot on target.
Ultimately, Sporting lacked the ambition to turn around the tie, allowing Kovac's side to progress on the back of a relatively easy night's work.
str/mw/dj
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Recent Stories
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
Trump turns against Zelensky -- and towards Russia5 minutes ago
-
Trump administration takes aim at Pentagon spending5 minutes ago
-
Dortmund ease into Champions League last 16 after Sporting stalemate5 minutes ago
-
Fallen white-ball kings England in search of Champions Trophy revival5 minutes ago
-
Depleted Australia face uphill battle at Champions Trophy5 minutes ago
-
Yoon becomes South Korea's first sitting president to go on criminal trial55 minutes ago
-
After rocky road, Havana's 'Cathedral of Ice Cream' back in from the cold55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges 'well-defined' plan to address Libya's political deadlock, delayed elections55 minutes ago
-
Digital detox: young adults flock to London 'offline' nights1 hour ago
-
S. Korean president's lawyer says martial law bid sought to stop 'dictatorship'1 hour ago
-
Could 'terrorist' designation lead to US strikes on drug cartels?1 hour ago
-
Myanmar returns first batch of Chinese scam workers to Thailand1 hour ago