Open Menu

Dortmund Held By Lille In Champions League First Leg

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Dortmund held by Lille in Champions League first leg

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 home draw by Lille in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday after a second-half equaliser from visiting midfielder Hakon Haraldsson.

Last season's losing finalists were in control after Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring on 22 minutes, thumping in a low shot from the edge of the box.

But Lille striker Jonathan David took advantage of some sleepy Dortmund defending in the 68th minute, threading a ball through to Haraldsson, who was one-on-one with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and poked home.

Dortmund will need to win in northern France next week should they wish to stay in Europe and salvage what has so far been a disappointing season.

Dortmund captain Emre Can told Amazon Prime his side showed "too little intensity off the ball and had too little ball possession."

Despite the disappointment, Can said Dortmund would "travel there riding high -- we believe we can stay in the competition."

"It wasn't good enough today. But we can do better and we will."

Goalscorer Karim Adeyemi lamented the poor showing, saying "we should have done it here in front of the fans, who were really up for it.

"It's a shame, but as I said, we'll keep going."

For Lille, the result boosts their hopes of reaching a first-ever Champions League quarter-final.

After a surprise run to Wembley last season, Dortmund have fallen back to earth this campaign.

Sitting 10th in the Bundesliga, Dortmund needed to navigate a two-legged play-off against Sporting Lisbon to reach the Champions League last 16.

With pre-season appointment Nuri Sahin sacked as coach in January, Dortmund have improved under former Bayern Munich, Monaco and Croatia boss Niko Kovac.

In six games under Kovac, Dortmund had kept four clean sheets and won back-to-back games in the league for the first time this term.

Lille's reward for an incredible group phase, with wins over both Madrid clubs and Feyenoord and a draw with Juventus, was a trip to Dortmund.

Bidding to make the last eight for the first time in their history, Lille handed Ethan Mbappe, brother of Real Madrid superstar Kylian, his first start in the competition.

Fresh off a goal and an assist against St Pauli on Saturday, Adeyemi was again Dortmund's main man and put the hosts in front midway through the opening period.

Adeyemi skimmed a low shot into the bottom corner after Emre Can diverted a corner in his direction.

The goal was Adeyemi's fifth in the Champions League this season, despite missing four games with a hamstring tear.

Dortmund had the ball in the net after a corner again just before half-time, but Pascal Gross was offside.

Lille found their spark as Dortmund faded in the second half.

Haraldsson showed composure to equalise with 22 minutes remaining, prodding his shot beyond Kobel as he fell to the turf, setting up a winner-takes-all second leg in Lille next week.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

51 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World