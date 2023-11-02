Dortmund, Leverkusen ease through to German Cup last 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A strike from Marco Reus gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home German Cup win over Hoffenheim while Bayer Leverkusen needed a late flurry of goals to reach the last 16 on Wednesday.

With Saturday's clash against rivals Bayern Munich -- along with the following Tuesday's crucial Champions League meeting with Newcastle -- in mind, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic made six changes to his starting XI.

Teenagers Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Moukoko were given rare starts to add spark to the home attack, but it was veteran forward Reus who gave Dortmund the lead late in the opening half.

Man City junior Bynoe-Gittens dribbled down the left flank and shaped to shoot before finding Reus who looped in a one-touch finish to score his 165th goal for the club and give Dortmund a deserved half-time lead.

The hosts spurned chances but Hoffenheim posed little danger and were reduced to 10 men in injury time when former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak saw red.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who won the German Cup once during a 13-year career at the club, said: "Against a team which has won all of their away games, I thought we did very, very well.

"

Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen scored three goals in the final five minutes to win 5-2 at third-division Sandhausen.

Argentinian World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios gave Leverkusen an early lead from the spot, converting off the left post after Amine Adli was brought down in the box.

Sandhausen levelled twice early in the second half, Christoph Ehlich and Yassin Ben Balla scoring either side of a Jonathan Tah goal for the visitors.

Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek scored in the 85th minute to give the visitors the lead, before Adli added two of his own to round out a nervous victory.

Elsewhere, 2022 finalists Freiburg were thumped 3-1 at home by second-division Paderborn, thanks to a double from Filip Bilbija and a goal from Florent Muslija.

Freiburg join current cupholders RB Leipzig, Champions League side Union Berlin and five-time winners Schalke as big Names to have been knocked in the second round of the tournament.

Later on Wednesday, 20-time winners Bayern visit third-division Saarbruecken while five-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt travel to Viktoria Cologne, who also play in Germany's third tier.