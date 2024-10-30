(@FahadShabbir)

Wolfsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Borussia Dortmund have been eliminated from the German Cup in the second round with a 1-0 extra-time loss at Wolfsburg on Tuesday, deepening the struggling club's woes.

Scoreless after 90 minutes, the match looked set for penalties before Jonas Wind tapped in from close range in the 117th minute.

Dortmund and new coach Nuri Sahin came into the match under pressure, last season's Champions League finalists sitting seven points off top spot in the league after just eight games.

Dortmund had lost their last four matches away from home in all competitions but had the best of the opening half, Maximilian Beier hitting the post with just the goalkeeper to beat.

The visitors dominated possession but lacked fluency in attack and failed to break through and looked to have set their sights on penalties as extra time ran down.

Wind however scored for the hosts with three minutes remaining, heaping more pressure on Sahin and his struggling side.