UrduPoint.com

Dos Santos' Body To Be Released To Widow, Returned To Angola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Dos Santos' body to be released to widow, returned to Angola

A Barcelona court has ordered the body of former Angolan leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos be released to his widow and returned home for burial, according to a ruling published Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A Barcelona court has ordered the body of former Angolan leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos be released to his widow and returned home for burial, according to a ruling published Wednesday.

In a decision dated Tuesday, the court decided that Dos Santos' remains "be delivered to his widow Ana Paula Cristovao dos Santos for burial" and granted authorisation for "the repatriation and international transfer of (his) remains to Angola".

Dos Santos, who ruled the oil-rich African nation with an iron first from 1979 to 2017, died in Barcelona on July 8 at the age of 79 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Since then, the question of when and where he will be buried has pitted the Angolan government and his widow, Ana Paula, against some of his adult children.

Last month, several of his children signed a letter in which they agreed to hold a state funeral for their father in Angola but only after an election later this month.

But his 44-year-old daughter Tchize dos Santos, who filed a legal complaint in Barcelona alleging "attempted murder" against her father's widow and his personal doctor, has insisted he wanted to be buried in Spain where he had lived since 2019.

Just days after his death, an autopsy was carried out at her request on grounds he died in "suspicious circumstances" and in mid-July a court refused to release his body until the tests were finished and it had been decided to which relative his body would be released.

In its ruling, the court said its decision was based on the definitive autopsy results which it received on August 16, saying the analyses carried were "conclusive" and show he died "a death from natural causes".

She firmly opposes his body's return to Angola and on Wednesday issued a statement through her lawyers vowing to appeal the ruling on grounds that the court did not have the jurisdiction to rule on what was essentially a civil matter.

"There is a civil proceeding about this matter already under way," said her legal team in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Murder Lawyers Doctor Died Santos Barcelona Spain Angola July August 2017 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

GDP in Eurozone, EU Grows 0.6% in Q2, Unemployment ..

GDP in Eurozone, EU Grows 0.6% in Q2, Unemployment Rises by 0.3% - Eurostat

31 seconds ago
 US Circuit Court Says Biden Admin. Can Pause Oil, ..

US Circuit Court Says Biden Admin. Can Pause Oil, Gas Leasing in Reversal of Pri ..

32 seconds ago
 DG Human Rights expresses concerns over incidents ..

DG Human Rights expresses concerns over incidents of crimes against women, child ..

34 seconds ago
 Experts show concern over haphazard disposal of me ..

Experts show concern over haphazard disposal of medical waste

35 seconds ago
 SAU, VC terms agribusiness helpful for economic e ..

SAU, VC terms agribusiness helpful for economic empowerment of youth

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University management awards sch ..

Sindh Agriculture University management awards scholarship to students

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.