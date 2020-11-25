Double Explosion in Central Afghanistan Leaves 14 People Dead, at Least 50 Others Injured

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Two explosions in the central Afghan province of Bamyan have left 14 people killed and at least 50 others injured, a spokesman for the local police said on Tuesday.

According to Reza Yousufi, the incident took place at around 5.00 p.m. (12:30 GMT).

The Bamyan provincial media office said it had already arrested two people in connection with the attack.

According to some other media reports, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry, the double explosion claimed 23 lives and wounded 58 others.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, in turn, wrote on Twitter that the militants had nothing to do with the explosions in Bamiyan and condemned the attack.