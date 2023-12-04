Double giant delight for Brignone, Shiffrin third

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Italy's Federica Brignone made it two from two by winning the second women's World Cup giant slalom of the weekend in the Canadian resort of Mont Tremblant on Sunday.

Brignone sat in sixth spot after the first run, 1.22sec behind leader Petra Vlhova.

But the Italian best negotiated the second run despite strong wind and snowfall, clocking a combined winning time of 2min 11.95sec.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami finished second at 0.33sec, with American Mikaela Shiffrin rounding out the podium (+0.39).

Vlhova eventually finished fifth, with France's Clara Dire taking fourth.

"Full gas all the way," said Brignone. "It was really difficult in the second run.

"I tried to go all-in and I knew the conditions were really tough because we couldn't see, it was snowing, it was windy.

"But normally in these conditions I'm good. My brother said to me before the second run, 'OK, we are ready, we have been training like this for a month now'."

A day after becoming the oldest woman to win a giant slalom race on tour at age 33, Brignone set another record by becoming the first Italian woman to win 23 World Cup races, breaking a tie with teammate Sofia Goggia, who finished 10th.

Shiffrin's third place ensured her fifth consecutive podium in all disciplines.

"I could not see anything," said the three-time World Cup overall champion. "But actually it was still fun to ski in a way, sometimes a little bit wild. Tough conditions but a good fight."