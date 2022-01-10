UrduPoint.com

Doubts About Legitimacy Of CSTO Mission In Kazakhstan Caused By Misunderstanding- Tokayev

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 01:56 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - Doubts about the legitimacy of the mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan are caused by a lack of understanding of the situation in the country, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

"We already see that questions are arising about the legitimacy of the deployment of the CSTO forces. This is due to the lack of reliable information and misunderstanding of the whole situation," Tokayev said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

