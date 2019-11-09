UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Chemical Accepts $77Mln Deal To Clean Up Rivers Used By Indian Tribe - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

Dow Chemical Accepts $77Mln Deal to Clean Up Rivers Used by Indian Tribe - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) A tentative agreement for Dow Chemical to pay $77 million for a series of natural resource restoration projects in the US State of Michigan will compensate the Saginaw Chippewa Indians for poisoned fish, birds and mammals in a river used the tribe, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Several of the restoration projects will establish publicly accessible nature areas that will provide increased opportunities for recreational use and enjoyment of restored natural resources, through establishment of amenities such as nature trails, fishing platforms, and a bike trail," the release said on Friday. "One of the projects will support increased recreational boating and fishing in Saginaw River and Bay by expanding an existing boat launch facility at the mouth of the Saginaw River.

"

The settlement addresses a complaint involving Saginaw Chippewa Indians, which have reservations throughout northern Michigan.

The complaint alleges that Dow Chemical dumped released dioxin from a factory into waterways, damaging fish, invertebrates, birds and mammals and contributed to the adoption of health advisories limiting consumption of certain wild game and fish, as well as contact with soil in parks and other public areas, the release said.

In addition to $77 million settlement, Dow agreed to pay $15 million for unspecified environmental project and $5 million for future natural resource restoration projects, the release added.

The agreement requires court approval to take effect, according to the release.

Related Topics

Saginaw From Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

3 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

4 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

4 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

4 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.