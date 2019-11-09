Dow Chemical Accepts $77Mln Deal to Clean Up Rivers Used by Indian Tribe - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) A tentative agreement for Dow Chemical to pay $77 million for a series of natural resource restoration projects in the US State of Michigan will compensate the Saginaw Chippewa Indians for poisoned fish, birds and mammals in a river used the tribe, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Several of the restoration projects will establish publicly accessible nature areas that will provide increased opportunities for recreational use and enjoyment of restored natural resources, through establishment of amenities such as nature trails, fishing platforms, and a bike trail," the release said on Friday. "One of the projects will support increased recreational boating and fishing in Saginaw River and Bay by expanding an existing boat launch facility at the mouth of the Saginaw River.

"

The settlement addresses a complaint involving Saginaw Chippewa Indians, which have reservations throughout northern Michigan.

The complaint alleges that Dow Chemical dumped released dioxin from a factory into waterways, damaging fish, invertebrates, birds and mammals and contributed to the adoption of health advisories limiting consumption of certain wild game and fish, as well as contact with soil in parks and other public areas, the release said.

In addition to $77 million settlement, Dow agreed to pay $15 million for unspecified environmental project and $5 million for future natural resource restoration projects, the release added.

The agreement requires court approval to take effect, according to the release.