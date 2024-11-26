Dow Ends At Fresh Record As Oil Prices Pull Back On Ceasefire Hopes
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) US stocks rose Monday, with the Dow finishing at a fresh record as markets greeted Donald Trump's pick for treasury secretary, while oil prices retreated on hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
The Dow climbed one percent to a second straight all-time closing high on news of the selection of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent to lead the critical economic policy position.
A widely respected figure on Wall Street, Bessent is seen as being in favor of growth and deficit reduction policies and not known overly fond of trade tariffs.
The market "breathed a sigh of relief" at Bessent's selection, said Art Hogan from B. Riley Wealth Management.
But after an initial surge Monday, the gains in US equities moderated somewhat.
While investors are enthusiastic about the possibility of tax cuts and regulatory relief under Trump, "we do have to face the potential for tariffs being a negative as well as a very tight market around immigration, which is not positive for the economy," Hogan said.
Earlier, equity gains were limited in Europe as growth concerns returned to the fore with Germany's Thyssenkrupp announcing plans to cut or outsource 11,000 jobs in its languishing steel division.
Currently around 27,000 people are employed in the steel division, which has been battered by high production costs and fierce competition from Asian rivals.
Elsewhere, crude oil prices fell decisively as Israel's security cabinet prepared to decide whether to accept a ceasefire in its war with Hezbollah, an official said Monday.
The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have all pushed in recent days for a truce in the long-running hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which flared into all-out war in late September.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Israeli official told AFP the security cabinet "will decide on Tuesday evening on the ceasefire deal.
"
And bitcoin's push toward $100,000 ran out of steam after coming within a whisker of the mark last week, on hopes that Trump would enact policies to bring the cryptocurrency more into the mainstream.
Bitcoin was recently trading under $96,000, having set a record high of $99,728.34 Friday -- the digital Currency has soared about 50 percent in value since Trump's election.
This week's data includes a reading of consumer confidence and an update of personal consumption prices, a key inflation indicator.
Those reporting earnings include Best Buy, Dell and Dick's Sporting Goods.
- Key figures around 2140 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 44,736.57 (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 5,987.37 (close)
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.3 percent at 19,054.84 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 8,291.68 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,257.47 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 19,405.20 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.3 percent at 38,780.14 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 19,150.99 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,263.76 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0495 from $1.0418 on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2564 from $1.2530
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.23 Yen from 154.78 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.51 pence from 83.14 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.2 percent at $68.94 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 2.9 percent at $73.01 per barrel
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
More Stories From World
-
England 'not quivering' ahead of New Zealand Test challenge10 minutes ago
-
Five things to watch in 202510 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo double takes Al Nassr to brink of AFC Champions League last 1611 minutes ago
-
Mbappe takes reins for Real Madrid in Liverpool clash20 minutes ago
-
Bethell to bat at three on England Test debut against New Zealand21 minutes ago
-
Trump vows big tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China50 minutes ago
-
Dow closes at record as market applauds Trump Treasury pick1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Liverpool's old guard thriving despite uncertain futures2 hours ago
-
Large fire at Japan rocket test site, no injuries reported2 hours ago