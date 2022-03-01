Dow falls 2% as US stocks sell-off deepens

Losses on Wall Street deepened Tuesday after midday amid worries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an ensuing surge in prices of oil and other commodities

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Losses on Wall Street deepened Tuesday after midday amid worries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an ensuing surge in prices of oil and other commodities.

Near 1615 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.9 percent at 33,233.83.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent to 4,303.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.4 percent to 13,553.63.

On the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine, Russia was striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop until "set goals are achieved." Oil prices soared more than 10 percent even after the International Energy Agency announced that member countries had agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves to stabilize the market.

"Russia's energy supplies are very much at risk, either due to being withheld by Russia as a weapon or swiped off the market due to sanctions," said senior oil market Analyst Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

"The fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further."The jump in oil prices exacerbates existing problems with inflation, which has spurred a dramatic shift in policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks.