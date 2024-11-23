Open Menu

Dow Hits Record High, Extending Post-US Election Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Dow hits record high, extending post-US election rally

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Dow rose to a new record high Friday, extending a post-election US equity market rally propelled in part by anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's economic growth agenda.

The blue-chip index piled on one percent to end the day at 44,296.51, narrowly overtaking a record set earlier this month.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.4 percent to 5,969.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 19,003.65.

"The trading most of this week has been influenced by the growth agenda," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management.

Major indices have been at or near record territory since the US elections, with investors betting that Trump's program of tax cuts and regulatory scale-back would more than offset the drag from expected tariff increases.

Market watchers have been cheered this week by a broadening of the rally beyond the tech Names that dominated earlier in the year.

Analysts have also noted that the year-end period is typically a seasonally strong stretch for equities.

Friday's winners included smaller publicly traded companies, while industrial and financial companies outperformed other sectors.

The Dow was led by Boeing, which won 4.1 percent, while high-flying artificial intelligence player Nvidia was the biggest loser, shedding 3.2 percent.

Among individual companies, Gap rocketed up 12.8 percent as it raised some of its full-year projections after reporting higher third-quarter profits. Chief Executive Richard Dickson said the company was making progress on its "brand reinvigoration playbook" after a difficult stretch.

Ross Stores, another retailer, rose 2.2 percent after reporting a nine percent rise in quarterly profits to $488 million. results benefited from lower freight costs, although sales were dented by US hurricanes during the quarter.

Related Topics

Company Trump Progress Dickson Market From Million

Recent Stories

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

3 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

12 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

12 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

11 hours ago
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

12 hours ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

12 hours ago
 PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Min ..

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..

12 hours ago
 Consultation held to strengthen implementation of ..

Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

12 hours ago
 Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

11 hours ago
 Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

12 hours ago

More Stories From World