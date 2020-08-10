Dow jumps, Nasdaq falls as Trump acts in absence of aid deal

Wall Street was mixed early Monday, with Nasdaq retreating further as investors digested President Donald Trump's efforts to take unilateral action in the absence of a deal with Congress on emergency pandemic spending

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street was mixed early Monday, with Nasdaq retreating further as investors digested President Donald Trump's efforts to take unilateral action in the absence of a deal with Congress on emergency pandemic spending.

About an hour into the first trading session of the week, the tech-rich Nasdaq was down 0.

4 percent to 10,963.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.95 percent to 27,686.07 and the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 3,357.96.

Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend to defer payroll taxes, impose a moratorium on evictions, and provide $400 in weekly unemployment benefits,to be partially paid by states, to replace the $600 weekly payments that expired at theend of July.