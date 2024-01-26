Dow, S&P 500 Close At Records After Solid US Growth Data
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Dow and S&P 500 powered to fresh records Thursday following solid US growth data, shrugging off big drops in Tesla and Boeing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to 38,049.13, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 4,894.16, its fourth straight record close.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 15,510.50.
US economic growth came in at 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, topping estimates, fueled by a resilient jobs market and consumer spending, the Commerce Department said.
The latest growth data strengthens optimism that America is achieving a "soft landing," where inflation comes down on higher interest rates, without triggering a recession.
"Most economists would have thought by now, we would have felt the full effects of the rate increases that the Federal Reserve put in place," said Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management.
"So I think that the soft landing scenario is becoming more and more likely."
IBM led the Dow, surging nearly 10 percent after topping earnings estimates and projecting 2024 free cash flow that also exceeded expectations.
American Airlines also had a good day, rising more than 10 percent as it reported better than expected earnings. The company had record annual revenues of around $53 billion.
But Tesla sank more than 12 percent as Elon Musk's electric car company missed earnings estimates in the fourth quarter and projected slower vehicle growth in 2024.
Boeing dropped 5.7 percent after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would limit the production growth plan of the 737 MAX until the company improves quality control, after the mid-flight blowout of a panel on a MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet earlier this month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars1 minute ago
-
Biden lauds solid 2023 growth as reelection bid gains pace1 minute ago
-
Bolivian inmates pass the time, earn money building miniature cars1 minute ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas11 minutes ago
-
Yellen touts Biden economic wins as 2024 campaign ramps up8 hours ago
-
Colombia seeks help with forest fires as smoke blankets capital8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results9 hours ago
-
UN urges end to attacks on Gaza's civilians shelters after deadly Israeli strike killing 12 people9 hours ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash9 hours ago
-
UN urges end to attacks on Gaza's civilians shelters after deadly Israeli strike killing 12 people10 hours ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash10 hours ago
-
French court censures parts of controversial immigration law10 hours ago