Dow, S&P 500 End At Records As Market Digests Fed Rate Cut
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 02:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Wall Street stocks soared to fresh records Thursday as markets cheered the Federal Reserve's move to aggressively cut interest rates to protect the labor market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3 percent to 42,025.19, its first close above 42,000.
The S&P 500 also shot to an all-time, surging 1.7 percent to 5,713.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.5 percent to 18,013.98.
"Lower rates are going to be unanimously good for markets," said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.
The Fed on Wednesday cut its key lending rate by half a percentage point, opting for the larger reduction after also weighing a quarter-point move.
Stocks fluctuated in the final two hours of trading Wednesday after the Fed decision, with some analysts noting a bit of disappointment over Fed Chair Jerome Powell's guidance not to expect large rate cuts on a regular basis.
But the market's response Thursday was unfettered bullishness, with all three indices in positive territory the entire day.
"The upside moves reflect a belief that the economy is in good shape and the Fed will cut rates as needed to maintain a solid economic backdrop. This morning's data supported this optimistic view," said a note from Briefing.com that pointed to lower jobless claims.
The biggest gainers in the Dow included Apple, Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs and Salesforce. Eight of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished higher.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results - collated2 minutes ago
-
EU parliament recognises Maduro rival as Venezuela president11 minutes ago
-
Alonso hails 'efficient' Leverkusen after Feyenoord rout12 minutes ago
-
Dream debut for Wirtz as Leverkusen thump dire Feyenoord21 minutes ago
-
NFL unbeatens meet as Texans visit Vikings, Steelers host Chargers22 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results32 minutes ago
-
Golf: European Tour PGA Championship scores42 minutes ago
-
AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn42 minutes ago
-
Breaking bad as McIlroy endures 'weird' day1 hour ago
-
Myanmar flood death toll climbs to 293: state media1 hour ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago