Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records, Extending Post-election Rally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records Friday, ending a buoyant week on a positive note prompted by relief at the swift resolution of the US presidential election.
The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 5,995.54, up 0.4 percent for the day and 4.7 percent for the week as markets cheered in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's growth agenda.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent to 43,988.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 19,286.78.
"We're in this honeymoon period between Election Day and Inauguration Day, which we saw in previous election cycles," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management.
Ablin thinks the strength in US equities could extend through the rest of 2024, but cautioned that worries about overvaluation will grow if the market keeps rising.
Market watchers have greeted Trump's win in anticipation that tax cuts and regulatory relief will more than offset the ills of higher tariffs.
Trump appointees are also expected to permit more corporate dealmaking, boosting mergers and acquisitions.
Friday marked the debut in the Dow of chip company Nvidia, which declined 0.8 percent and paint company Sherwin-Williams, which rose 0.8 percent.
Airbnb fell 8.7 percent after reporting earnings that narrowly missed analyst expectations. Briefing.com said "investments beyond the company's core markets are adding cost, casting a cloud on otherwise uplifting trends from the quarter."
