Open Menu

Down In Polls, But Lula's Jog Goes Viral

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Down in polls, but Lula's jog goes viral

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) After slipping in the polls, a simple jog -- viewed 10 million times on Instagram -- could give Brazil's President Lula a bit of a boost.

The 78-year-old leader, who had a hip operation last year, went viral this week showing off his bare arms and legs as he ran around the elegant Alvorada Palace, the official presidential residence in Brasilia.

Talking on the move, he steered clear of politics, avoiding subjects such as foreign conflicts and disputes in Congress.

Instead, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gave advice on how to live to 120 years old.

Wearing the black jersey and shorts of football team Corinthians, he called on Brazilians to "move their legs, arms, and even run a little if they have the physical strength."

In the video, Lula said his jog was an invitation "to all of you who want to live in a healthy way, who want to enjoy life a little more, to reach 120 years of age as I intend to do.

"

Posted Tuesday on his official Instagram profile, the video surpassed 10.1 million views on Thursday -- the largest audience for the president on the platform this year, according to local press estimates.

Approval of Lula's government fell to 35 percent this month, down from 38 percent in December, pollster Datafolha said Thursday. Disapproval of his government rose to 33 percent, a climb from 30 percent in December, it added.

On social media, several of his ministers have since copied him with their own jogging-inspired posts.

It came after a cabinet meeting on Monday in which Lula demanded better communication and greater results from his ministers to combat a drop in popularity.

Related Topics

Football Social Media Alvorada Brasilia Brazil December Congress All From Government Cabinet Corinthians Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

11 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

11 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

11 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

11 hours ago
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

11 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

11 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

11 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

11 hours ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

11 hours ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

11 hours ago

More Stories From World