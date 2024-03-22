Down In Polls, But Lula's Jog Goes Viral
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) After slipping in the polls, a simple jog -- viewed 10 million times on Instagram -- could give Brazil's President Lula a bit of a boost.
The 78-year-old leader, who had a hip operation last year, went viral this week showing off his bare arms and legs as he ran around the elegant Alvorada Palace, the official presidential residence in Brasilia.
Talking on the move, he steered clear of politics, avoiding subjects such as foreign conflicts and disputes in Congress.
Instead, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gave advice on how to live to 120 years old.
Wearing the black jersey and shorts of football team Corinthians, he called on Brazilians to "move their legs, arms, and even run a little if they have the physical strength."
In the video, Lula said his jog was an invitation "to all of you who want to live in a healthy way, who want to enjoy life a little more, to reach 120 years of age as I intend to do.
"
Posted Tuesday on his official Instagram profile, the video surpassed 10.1 million views on Thursday -- the largest audience for the president on the platform this year, according to local press estimates.
Approval of Lula's government fell to 35 percent this month, down from 38 percent in December, pollster Datafolha said Thursday. Disapproval of his government rose to 33 percent, a climb from 30 percent in December, it added.
On social media, several of his ministers have since copied him with their own jogging-inspired posts.
It came after a cabinet meeting on Monday in which Lula demanded better communication and greater results from his ministers to combat a drop in popularity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
More Stories From World
-
Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief2 minutes ago
-
Blinken heads to Israel to press for 'immediate' truce in Gaza war2 minutes ago
-
Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN2 minutes ago
-
Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen2 minutes ago
-
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw12 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally1 hour ago
-
Dazzling Foden puts pressure on Southgate to find England role1 hour ago
-
Rampant Portugal thrash Sweden without Ronaldo1 hour ago
-
Curacao floating market reborn after Venezuela border reopened1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Valspar Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago