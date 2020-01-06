UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Down With USA': Crowds In Iran Mourn General Killed By America

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:04 PM

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America

A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last week's US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiralling crisis

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last week's US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiralling crisis.

Iranians clutching anti-American signs and portraits of their hero Qasem Soleimani massed as supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the emotional service for the slain head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

The targeted killing of 62-year-old Soleimani ordered by US President Donald Trump saw the Islamic republic vow "severe revenge" before Tehran also took a further step back from the already tattered 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

Iraq's parliament has meanwhile demanded the government expel the 5,200 American troops stationed in the country in response to the drone attack in Baghdad which also killed top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Related Topics

Drone Attack NATO World Parliament Nuclear Trump Tehran Baghdad Middle East 2015 From Government Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

22 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

52 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

1 hour ago

Weightlifting corruption, doping accusations 'very ..

31 seconds ago

Govt initiates 308 MW electricity projects worth R ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.