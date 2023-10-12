Open Menu

Downed Drone Kills Three In Russia, Including Child: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

The air defence system "shot down an aircraft-type UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) approaching the city", said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, adding that the falling debris destroyed several homes.

"Most importantly, three people were killed, one of them a small child," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, accompanied by pictures of a house reduced to a pile of rubble behind red and white police tape.

"A difficult morning for all of us," he said, offering his condolences to the loved ones of those killed.

"We are all grieving."

Earlier, he had said that the bodies of a man and a woman had been discovered in the rubble, while another man and woman who suffered injuries in the incident and were brought to hospital.

The man was in a coma and had suffered significant burns, while the woman had a concussion and a fractured leg, he said, adding that doctors had assessed the woman's condition as "serious".

In all, he said that as a result of the falling drone debris, "two residential buildings were (completely) destroyed and several residential buildings and cars were damaged".

Early Thursday, the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram that an attempted Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod region had been "thwarted" at around 11:50 pm (2050 GMT) Wednesday.

It made no mention of casualties.

Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks, especially in border regions.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian shelling killed two civilians in the Belgorod region, according to Gladkov.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Police Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicle Young Man Belgorod June Border Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

7 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

8 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

10 hours ago
Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

10 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

10 hours ago
 Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple ..

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

10 hours ago
 Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban gu ..

Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban guerilla' gangs

10 hours ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

10 hours ago

More Stories From World