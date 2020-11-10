UrduPoint.com
Downed Russian Helicopter Flew Outside Radar Detection Zone - Azerbaijani Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:00 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, in a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, said that the downed Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been flying in the dark, at low altitude and outside the air defense radar detection zone, the Azerbaijani ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Russian Mi-24 was shot down over the territory of Armenia outside the combat zone. Two crew members died, one was evacuated with moderate injuries. The Azerbaijani side admitted that it accidentally shot down a Russian helicopter, apologized and expressed its readiness to pay compensation to Russia. Hasanov wrote a letter of condolences to Shoigu.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident involving a Mi-24, which flew in close proximity to the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, where helicopters of the Russian Air Force had not been seen before, at night, at low altitude, outside the air defense radar detection zone, while active military clashes continue in the zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry quoted the letter.

"We apologize to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident, which was an accident, and was not directed against the Russian side. On behalf of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army and on my own behalf, I want to express my sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the killed crew members. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Together with you we grieve over the tragedy," it said.

