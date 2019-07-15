Downed Tree Possibly Behind Blackout in New York City - Mayor

A downed tree that damaged wires probably caused the large-scale blackout in New York City, mayor Bill de Blasio said

On Saturday, over 70,000 customers of the Con Edison energy company were left without electricity for hours.

"Con Edison reporting all customers have been restored. The cause appears to be a downed tree that damaged overhead wires," de Blasio wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Earlier in the day the company said it restored the power supply and apologized for the incident following calls for investigation from de Blasio and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo who called the outage "unacceptable."