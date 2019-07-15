UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Downed Tree Possibly Behind Blackout In New York City - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:13 PM

Downed Tree Possibly Behind Blackout in New York City - Mayor

A downed tree that damaged wires probably caused the large-scale blackout in New York City, mayor Bill de Blasio said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A downed tree that damaged wires probably caused the large-scale blackout in New York City, mayor Bill de Blasio said.

On Saturday, over 70,000 customers of the Con Edison energy company were left without electricity for hours.

"Con Edison reporting all customers have been restored. The cause appears to be a downed tree that damaged overhead wires," de Blasio wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Earlier in the day the company said it restored the power supply and apologized for the incident following calls for investigation from de Blasio and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo who called the outage "unacceptable."

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Twitter Company New York Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

5 minutes ago

State of Emergency Imposed in Russia's Trans-Baika ..

5 minutes ago

Exhibition of top Thai Brands to be held in Karach ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Fourteen killed in building collapse as monsoon ba ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.