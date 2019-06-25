Downed US Drone Was Flying Over Iranian Airspace - Russian Security Council Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the US surveillance drone that Iran has recently downed has been located in the Iranian airspace, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

Iran said last week that it had downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that the drone had been shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have information from the Russian Defense Ministry that this drone has been located in the Iranian airspace," Patrushev said after talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

"We haven't received any other proof," Patrushev added, noting that he had not discussed this with Iranian officials.