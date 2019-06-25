UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Downed US Drone Was Flying Over Iranian Airspace - Russian Security Council Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:40 PM

Downed US Drone Was Flying Over Iranian Airspace - Russian Security Council Secretary

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the US surveillance drone that Iran has recently downed has been located in the Iranian airspace, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

Iran said last week that it had downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that the drone had been shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have information from the Russian Defense Ministry that this drone has been located in the Iranian airspace," Patrushev said after talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

"We haven't received any other proof," Patrushev added, noting that he had not discussed this with Iranian officials.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Russia From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

26 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Belgium Ambassador

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

3 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.