Downgrading UK-Russia Relations in Response to Medvedev 'Would Be a Pity'- Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Downgrading relations between the United Kingdom and Russia in response to statements made by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev "would be a pity," UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Monday.

"I saw the British Ambassador to Moscow who is doing an extraordinary job in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and flagrant breach of the UN Charter," Woodward said. "So, I think it would be a pity to downgrade relations because when Russia finally takes its boots off the grounds of Ukraine, it will be very important to rebuild the situation using diplomatic relations.

"

On Sunday, Medvedev said in an article that it would be better to temporarily suspend diplomatic relations between Russia and the United Kingdom or at least lower the level of diplomatic relations.

Woodward said that the United Kingdom will continue to urge Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom is presiding over the UN Security Council during the month of July.

Some diplomats have characterized the United Kingdom's relations with Russia as being worse than the soured relations between the United States and Russia.