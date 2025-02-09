Downhill world champion Von Allmen eyes Olympics - and sausage

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) There cannot be many athletes who have had sausages dedicated to them, but newly-crowned world downhill champion Franjo Von Allmen is one.

And the 23-year-old is hoping the butcher's shop in his small home village of Boltigen, southwest of Swiss capital Bern, will now create a second top-of-the-podium sausage to commemorate his triumph in the Austrian resort of Saalbach on Sunday.

"Now a gold one, I hope so!" said Von Allmen, a trained carpenter who spends part of the summer working construction sites.

"For me it's important to bring something different in my head. Then I can focus again in the winter."

He underlined his looming rise to prominence on the World Cup circuit -- where he has one victory to his name in the Wengen super-G -- by upstaging a host of more experienced rivals to clinch gold in the blue riband event, his first global title.

Von Allmen timed 1min 40.

68sec down the 2.9km-long Schneekristall course as teammate and defending champion Marco Odermatt, winner of Friday's super-G, finished fifth.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, the 2021 world champion, claimed silver at 0.24sec, with another Swiss racer, 25-year-old Alexis Monney, rounding out the podium a further seven-hundredths adrift.

"I didn't expect it at all," said Von Allmen, whose rise to notoriety is so recent he is yet to get his own Wikipedia page in English.

"But yeah, at the end it worked out really well and I'm really happy with it."

The Swiss team had a day to remember as five racers made the top 12.

"One day it's Odermatt, one day it's another athlete and with Monney on the podium today, it's pretty amazing," Von Allmen said.

"We will enjoy this moment a lot with two Swiss guys on the podium. I think it's going to be a big party tonight!"