Downing Street Confirms Johnson Asked for No-Confidence Vote in Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Downing Street has confirmed that outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested a vote of no confidence in the government, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the UK government confirmed that Johnson was combating the Labour party's plans to launch a no-confidence vote against him by tabling a motion to ask the lawmakers whether they have confidence in the government instead.

On Tuesday, the Labour party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and Johnson himself. The prime minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson had already resigned.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Last week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by the outgoing prime minister as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced Johnson to step down both as prime minister and head of the Conservative Party.

Johnson plans to remain in office as caretaker prime minister until a new appointment is made, despite calls for his immediate resignation without waiting until a new Tory leader is chosen in September.