Downing Street Says Truss To Meet With Biden, Other World Leaders Ahead Of Queen's Funeral

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 08:06 PM

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet with counterparts including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week, Downing Street said on Friday

Truss will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday at Chevening, according to the prime minister's schedule. Truss will then meet with Biden, Trudeau, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday at Downing Street, the schedule said.

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday, and is expected to be attended by nearly 500 officials from countries around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king following her death.

