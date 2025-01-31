Open Menu

Downpour Halts Sri Lanka Test As Australia Tighten Grip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Incessant afternoon rain forced an early end to day three of the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka on Friday, with the visitors leading by 518 and former home skipper Dinesh Chandimal waging a lone battle on 63.

Sri Lanka were 136-5 by lunch in Galle, with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis also at the crease on 10, after losing two more wickets from their overnight 44-3.

The break was called early and players were kept off the pitch through the afternoon, with officials calling an end 90 minutes before the scheduled finish.

Kamindu Mendis departed for 15 after an edge to the keeper off Mitchell Starc, further denting the Bradman-like average he maintained at the start of his Test comeback last year.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva looked comfortable before rushing down the track to Matthew Kuhnemann and missing the ball completely, gifting Alex Carey a regulation stumping and leaving for 22.

Left-arm speedster Starc expertly created rough patches outside the off stump, while Nathan Lyon relentlessly probed away from the other end.

Chandimal, who was promoted to the crucial number three position last year and has since averaged over 50, stood firm despite the uphill battle to avoid the follow-on.

Australia declared on 654-6 late on the second day after opener Usman Khawaja's career-best 232.

The opening day saw stand-in skipper Steve Smith join the elite club of 10,000 career Test run-makers, the fifteenth player and fourth Australian to reach the milestone.

Picturesque Galle will also host the second and final match of the series next week before a two-match ODI series in Colombo.

