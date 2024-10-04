Downpours touch off landslides, floods in central Bosnia

Kiseljak, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Heavy rains flooded several towns and touched off landslides that blocked roads and cut off some localities in central Bosnia, according to an AFP journalist.

The town of Jablanica, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) southwest of Sarajevo, appeared to bear the brunt of the 24 hours of downpours, which cut it off from the outside world.

Jablanica, with a population of around 4,000, "cannot be entered or exited at the moment", the town's mountain rescue service said.

"We received information that five people have died in Jablanica, but we cannot officially confirm this yet," its spokeswoman Majda Kovac said.

In Kiseljak, some 20 kilometres west of Sarajevo, houses, gardens and cars were under water, an AFP journalist reported.