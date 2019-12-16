UrduPoint.com
Downsized US Force In Afghanistan Would Still Pack 'lethal Punch': Trump Ally

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:13 PM

Downsized US force in Afghanistan would still pack 'lethal punch': Trump ally

The US military can slash its troop presence in Afghanistan and still pack a "lethal punch," an influential American lawmaker and close confidant to President Donald Trump said Monday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The US military can slash its troop presence in Afghanistan and still pack a "lethal punch," an influential American lawmaker and close confidant to President Donald Trump said Monday.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also said it would be "insane" for the US to trust the Taliban to keep Al-Qaeda and other jihadists in check, attacking a cornerstone of a prospective deal between Washington and the Taliban.

Graham's remarks came a day after US media reported that the Trump administration could announce plans as early this week to withdraw around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan.

The drawdown would mean about 8,600 US troops remained in Afghanistan, down from the current total of between 12-13,000.

Graham suggested the official announcement might not be as imminent as was suggested in the American press.

"If President Trump decides in the next few weeks to reduce our forces below the 12,000 we have, I could support that," Graham told reporters in Kabul.

"With 8,600 American forces aligned in the right configuration, we would have a very lethal punch".

