UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozen Police Officers Injured During Dresden Protest Against COVID19 Restrictions - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

Dozen Police Officers Injured During Dresden Protest Against COVID19 Restrictions - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) At least 12 law enforcement officers were injured during the Saturday protest against coronavirus restrictions in Germany's Dresden, the Saxon Police Force said.

According to the latest Twitter update from the police, 943 administrative offenses were registered during the Saturday protest. At least one detention was made, as well as 3 preliminary arrests.

At least 12 police officers were injured.

According to local media reports, about 1,000 people participated in the Saturday demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Dresden.

Der Tagesspiegel daily newspaper said that protesters broke through police lines and clashed with law enforcement officers.

Water cannons were reportedly deployed in the city center, but Dresden police did not use them on Saturday.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Twitter Germany Dresden Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

3 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

3 hours ago

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

4 hours ago

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

4 hours ago

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

4 hours ago

Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.