Dozen Police Officers Injured During Dresden Protest Against COVID19 Restrictions - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) At least 12 law enforcement officers were injured during the Saturday protest against coronavirus restrictions in Germany's Dresden, the Saxon Police Force said.

According to the latest Twitter update from the police, 943 administrative offenses were registered during the Saturday protest. At least one detention was made, as well as 3 preliminary arrests.

At least 12 police officers were injured.

According to local media reports, about 1,000 people participated in the Saturday demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Dresden.

Der Tagesspiegel daily newspaper said that protesters broke through police lines and clashed with law enforcement officers.

Water cannons were reportedly deployed in the city center, but Dresden police did not use them on Saturday.