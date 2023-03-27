UrduPoint.com

Dozens African Migrants Drown Off Tunisia's Coast - National Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Dozens African Migrants Drown Off Tunisia's Coast - National Guard

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) At least 29 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned in the sea over the past 24 hours off the coast of Tunisia while trying to cross to Europe, the spokesman for the General Administration of the National Guard, Husam Al-Din Al-Jabali, said.

The cases in which the migrants drowned are unrelated and occurred in different locations, Al-Jabali said on Sunday, adding that in total the Tunisian Coast Guard has recorded a total of three shipwrecks of boats carrying migrants at sea over the past 24 hours. According to the spokesman, only some of them were rescued.

On Thursday, the Tunisian National Guard said that within a day, its units thwarted 30 irregular migration attempts that were bound for Italy via the coasts of the southern Tunisian city of Sfax and the eastern city of Chebba. In the process, 2,034 illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were detained, including nine Tunisian nationals.

Over the past few years, Europe has seen an influx of migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in their home countries in Africa and the middle East. Many asylum seekers die in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea while trying to reach Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Sfax Italy Tunisia Middle East Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

2 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.