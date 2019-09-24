Dozens Arrested at Climate Change Rally in Washington - Police Spokespersons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Dozens of people involved with a climate change rally were arrested for blocking streets in downtown Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and US Capitol Police spokespersons told Sputnik.

Hundreds of protesters blocked streets in several locations, creating significant traffic jams. The activists were participating in the "Shut Down DC" rally to protest the Trump administration's failure to address climate change. The protesters also urged the US government to implement policies that promote renewable energy in order to end reliance on fossil fuels.

"At this time, MPD has made 26 arrests in regards to the First Amendment demonstrations due to the blocking of traffic," the MPD spokesperson said on Monday.

A US Capitol Police spokesperson noted that another half dozen were in custody.

"We made six arrests for unlawful demonstration activities at Washington and Independence Avenues, SW, this morning," the official said.

Protesters timed their rally with the United Nation Climate Action Summit which took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.