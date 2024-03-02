Dozens Arrested At Farmers' Protest On Champs-Elysees In Paris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) French police arrested dozens of people Friday at a farmers' protest on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris that blocked traffic during the morning rush hour.
Using tractors and bales of hay, farmers briefly brought traffic to a halt on the famed avenue near the Arc de Triomphe monument, only a short distance from President Emmanuel Macron's office, the Elysee.
The protesters, who held up banners on the avenue, said their action was aimed "at saving French agriculture".
Farmers across Europe have been protesting for weeks over what they say are excessively restrictive environmental rules, competition from cheap imports from outside the European Union and low incomes.
Farmer Axel Masson said about 100 of his peers had gathered at the arterial roundabout starting at around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) "in a peaceful and law-abiding manner".
Some of the protesters handed out bags of potatoes to motorists stuck in crawling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe, AFP reporters at the scene said.
Several were seen chatting with police officers before the arrests, which came as Paris is hosting the country's annual agricultural fair, a unmissable event for politicians of all stripes.
Prosecutors said late Friday that 72 people had been arrested, and that all had subsequently been released.
"The Rural Coordination takes over the Arc de Triomphe symbolically and peacefully," the farmers' union said in a statement on X, adding that it was a cry to "save" agriculture in France.
It said it "wants quick action to save 45 percent of our farms which are in financial distress".
Masson said the farmers laid a wreath in memory of their colleagues who had been driven to suicide by financial woes, adding: "The state has never heard us."
French farmers have continued to block roads, set fire to tyres and lay siege to supermarkets, saying they need more measures, even after the government promised reforms.
Macron spent his entire day at the agriculture fair on Saturday, with riot police keeping back hundreds of protesters who heckled him upon his arrival.
Macron says his government is working on measures to alleviate farmers' financial burdens and has promised to meet with their representatives again in the coming weeks.
Recent Stories
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table32 seconds ago
-
Football: English Championship result38 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result42 seconds ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice46 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table53 seconds ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'59 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 minute ago
-
Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners1 minute ago
-
'Last resort': Donors hope to offer Gaza lifeline with air drops1 minute ago
-
Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate11 minutes ago