Dozens Arrested at Minneapolis Protests Against Police Shooting of Dolal Idd - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Dozens of people have been arrested in Minneapolis, the US state of Minnesota, during protests against the fatal police shooting of young African American Dolal Bayle Idd, the KSTP broadcaster reported Friday.

According to the broadcaster, the arrests took place in the city's downtown.

The Minneapolis Police on Thursday released the body camera footage of the incident, showing 23-year-old Idd refusing police officers' orders to leave his car and trying to drive away, after which the officers opened fire at the car. The police say Idd was a felony suspect and the first to start shooting.

This is the first police-related death in the city since the killing of George Floyd in late May.