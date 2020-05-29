Dozens Arrested in New York Protests Over Police Killing of George Floyd - Reports

More than 40 people participating in protests over the death in Minneapolis police custody of an African American man have been arrested in New York City, the Fox News broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) More than 40 people participating in protests over the death in Minneapolis police custody of an African American man have been arrested in New York City, the Fox news broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

A video that went viral earlier this week showed the black man, George Floyd, pinned to the ground by a white police officer with a knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd begged the police officer for air to breathe until he became unresponsive. Floyd was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after.

On Thursday evening, several NYPD officers were injured as protests in the Manhattan borough turned violent and rioters started to throw bottles, garbage cans and other objects at the police, chanting "Black lives matter" or "Hands up, don't shoot," according to the media outlet.

At least four of them were taken to the nearest hospitals.

Around the same time, rioters in the city of Minneapolis in the Minnesota state set fire to a police precinct amid a wave of public unrest following Floyd's death.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said that the four police officers involved in Floyd's deadly arrest have been fired and called for the officer with his knee on Floyd's neck to be placed in custody.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice to investigate the incident, adding that justice will be served.