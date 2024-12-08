Dozens Arrested In Overnight Crackdown On Georgia Pro-EU Protests
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Georgian police said on Saturday they arrested dozens of people during a crackdown on pro-EU protesters who rallied Friday for a ninth consecutive day against the government decision to shelve talks on joining the bloc.
Security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the thousands of people who had gathered outside parliament in Tbilisi in the evening to demand fresh elections and a return to European integration.
"Law enforcement detained 48 individuals for disobedience to lawful police orders and petty hooliganism," the interior ministry said in a statement.
The Caucasus nation has been engulfed in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party declared that it had won a disputed October 26 election.
The government which critics accuse of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia, last week said it would suspend talks to join the European Union, sparking a fresh wave of demonstrations.
Authorities' heavy-handed response has triggered outrage at home and mounting international condemnation.
Hundreds of arrests have been made. The country's rights ombudsman has accused the police of "torture" against those detained, with scores reporting mistreatment or showing visible injuries.
Friday night's demonstration had been largely peaceful until riot police moved in to clear the area, AFP reporters saw. Scuffles ensued with police making arrests and protesters launching fireworks at security forces.
The interior ministry said authorities dispersed the crowd after the "actions of some of the people at the protest took on a violent character," with some verbally abusing police officers and throwing stones at them.
One policeman was injured by a firework, it added.
Rights ombudsman Levan Ioseliani said police "had no legal grounds for the dispersal of a peaceful rally."
After the crackdown, smaller groups of demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital and blocked traffic on a central road, with police chasing after them and snatching some protesters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Ethiopia hit by nationwide power outage3 minutes ago
-
Key developments in Syria as rebels advance on Damascus3 minutes ago
-
Toulon hold on to beat Stormers after red card13 minutes ago
-
Qatar PM says 'momentum is coming back' to Gaza talks after US election13 minutes ago
-
US skate stars Malinin, Glenn sweep Grand Prix Final titles23 minutes ago
-
'Open your doors': Notre Dame re-opens after five-year refit33 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Man City squad too short to cope with injury crisis, says Silva8 hours ago
-
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid8 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - first update8 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - second update8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results8 hours ago