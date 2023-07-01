Open Menu

Dozens Attending Funeral Of Teenager Killed By French Police - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Dozens of people have gathered in the Paris suburb of Nanterre to attend the funeral of a 17-year-old teenager whose death at the hands of a policeman provoked unrest in the country, French media reported on Saturday.

The entrance to the ceremony was controlled by an impromptu security post set up by local men and teenagers who do not allow strangers to enter the site, Le Monde newspaper reported, adding that journalists are asked to leave. In addition, the family of the deceased teenager had previously asked for the ceremony to be held privately away from journalists' cameras, the report stated.

Farewell and burial of the young man of Algerian origin will be held in accordance with Muslim traditions, the report read.

At the same time, the French government held the third meeting of a crisis group amid the civil unrest in the country. The newspaper said that the meeting with representatives of "all engaged services and ministerial offices" was chaired by the head of the prime minister's office, Aurelien Rousseau. However, none of the ministers were reportedly present at the meeting.

Le Figaro newspaper reported that seven policemen in the French city of Lyon were injured by a man with a shotgun. The report added that one of the injured policemen was wounded in the eye and cheek and would soon be operated on, while four others were wounded in the leg.

The newspaper said, citing a source, that the shooter was about 20 meters (65 feet) from the policemen, which saved their lives.

On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.

Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injures and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.

