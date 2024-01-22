Dozens Buried, Three Killed In Southwest China Landslide
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Dozens of people were buried and three confirmed killed when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China on Monday.
The pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people when it struck in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province, state media said.
Three people are confirmed dead and rescuers have saved four, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV just before 4:00 pm (0900 GMT).
Two hundred rescue workers have been dispatched as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment, CCTV said.
One local told the state-run Beijing news outlet that she was asleep when the disaster hit and that parts of her ceiling had fallen onto her head.
"At the time I thought it was an earthquake, but later I knew it was the hillslope collapsing," another resident told the outlet.
Both were quoted under pseudonyms.
Footage shared on social media by a local broadcaster showed emergency workers in orange jumpsuits and helmets forming ranks outside a fire station as snowflakes whirled through the air.
Other images showed rescuers picking through towering piles of collapsed masonry in which a few personal belongings could be seen.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "all-out" rescue efforts, CCTV reported.
Xi "demanded that rescue forces are organised quickly... and efforts made to reduce casualties as far as possible," the broadcaster reported him as saying.
He added that it was "necessary to properly handle the work of comforting the families of the deceased and resettling affected people".
CCTV broadcast an image it said showed a firefighter working to pull a trapped villager from inside a home affected by the disaster.
The local village head declined to speak about the landslide when contacted by phone, telling AFP he was "too busy".
- Landslides common -
Landslides are common in Yunnan, a far-flung and largely impoverished region of China where steep mountain ranges butt against the Himalayan plateau.
Monday's disaster occurred in a rural area surrounded by towering peaks dusted with snow, state media footage showed.
Temperatures in Zhenxiong hovered at around minus four degrees Celsius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday morning, weather data showed.
There was no immediate official explanation for what may have caused the landslide.
Efforts to establish what happened are underway, Xinhua reported.
China has experienced a string of natural disasters in recent months, some following extreme weather events such as sudden, heavy downpours.
In September, rainstorms in the southern region of Guangxi triggered a mountain landslide that killed at least seven people, according to media reports.
Heavy rains sparked a similar disaster near the northern city of Xi'an in August, causing the deaths of more than 20 people.
And in June, a landslide in southwestern Sichuan province -- also remote and mountainous -- killed 19 people.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Cameroon launches historic large-scale malaria jab campaign: AFP2 minutes ago
-
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 20232 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Beijing city unveils economic goals for 20243 minutes ago
-
Japan says 'possibility' Moon lander power can be restored23 minutes ago
-
Medvedev into Australian Open quarters, qualifier upsets Azarenka32 minutes ago
-
Indian premier inaugurates grand Ram temple in Ayodhya52 minutes ago
-
Turkish space-traveler begins to conduct scientific experiments52 minutes ago
-
Polish premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv53 minutes ago
-
SABIC finalizes investment decision for Fujian petrochemical complex in China1 hour ago
-
Saudi national team secures spot in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 161 hour ago
-
VP of King Abdulaziz University discusses academic collaboration with U.S. Consul for Cultural Affai ..1 hour ago
-
Poland's premier Tusk visits Kyiv1 hour ago