Dozens Dead After Tanker Explosion in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Over thirty deaths have been confirmed due to the explosion of a petrol tanker that crashed into a vehicle in the city of Lokoja, the capital of Nigeria's Kogi State, the local Daily Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the crash occurred on Wednesday morning, causing the explosion of a tanker, which burned at least 30 people alive. The explosion also affected over ten vehicles.

Eyewitnesses stated, cited by the newspaper, that the tanker lost control, rammed into a vehicle and exploded. The police are evacuating dead bodies, the media outlet added.

According to the newspaper, over 25 fatalities occurred in the same spot in 2019.