Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Fighting in Yemen's north has left dozens dead and wounded, a government source said Friday, as Huthi rebels battle to seize a strategic oil-rich region.

Yemen's Huthis have resumed an offensive to seize Marib, the government's last northern stronghold, with reports of heavy clashes with pro-government forces, including air strikes pounding a rebel convoy.

"Dozens of people have been killed and wounded on both sides," a government source told AFP, claiming that "most of the deaths were Huthis hit by air strikes." The loss of Marib would be disastrous for the beleaguered leadership.

On Thursday night, Huthi fighters fired a missile into the suburbs of Marib "killing eight soldiers and wounding many others," he added.

Military sources said the Saudi-led coalition launched several air strikes on Huthi positions near Marib, including destroying a rebel convoy of eight vehicles, killing all.

Marib lies some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Sanaa, which the Huthis have held -- along with much of the north -- since 2014.

Residents in Marib said the city was on alert and that government forces had appealed on local tribes to support them.