Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targeted in Afghanistan

Gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital Tuesday, killing at least 14 people -- including newborns and nurses -- as a suicide blast at a funeral in the country's restive east left two dozen mourners dead

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital Tuesday, killing at least 14 people -- including newborns and nurses -- as a suicide blast at a funeral in the country's restive east left two dozen mourners dead.

The latest violence comes as Afghanistan grapples with myriad crises, including a rise in militant operations across the country, a surge in coronavirus infections, and a reduction in foreign military support.

Three gunmen held siege the Barchi National Hospital in Kabul for hours after the early-morning attack before security forces killed them in a clearance operation, the interior ministry said.

Heavily armed security forces were seen carrying infants away from the scene -- at least one wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket.

"The fatalities also include mothers and nurses," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said.

Some 15 people were wounded and more than 100 -- including three foreign nationals -- were rescued, he said.

The hospital is located in the west of the city, home to the capital's minority Shiite Hazara community.

A paediatrician who fled the hospital told AFP he heard a loud explosion at the entrance of the building.

"The hospital was full of patients and doctors, there was total panic inside," he said, asking not to be named.

The hospital is supported by the humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and a number of foreigners were working at the hospital.

Tuesday's attack was the latest hitting the country's already stretched health sector, with facilities and medical personnel frequently caught in the crossfire during decades of war in the country.

"We call on all sides to stop attacking hospitals and health workers," said deputy health minister in the city, Waheed Majroh.