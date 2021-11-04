UrduPoint.com

Dozens Dead In West Niger Militants Attack

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:02 PM

A militants; assault in Niger's volatile "tri-border" zone with Burkina Faso and Mali has left dozens of dead, local sources told AFP on Thursday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A militants; assault in Niger's volatile "tri-border" zone with Burkina Faso and Mali has left dozens of dead, local sources told AFP on Thursday.

"In all there are about 60 dead, nine missing and 15 escaped," in the attack on Tuesday, said an elected representative in the western Tillaberi area, where another source confirmed the casualty toll, including the death of a mayor.

