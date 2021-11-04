Dozens dead in west Niger militants attack

A militants; assault in Niger's volatile "tri-border" zone with Burkina Faso and Mali has left dozens of dead, local sources told AFP on Thursday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A militants; assault in Niger's volatile "tri-border" zone with Burkina Faso and Mali has left dozens of dead, local sources told AFP on Thursday.

"In all there are about 60 dead, nine missing and 15 escaped," in the attack on Tuesday, said an elected representative in the western Tillaberi area, where another source confirmed the casualty toll, including the death of a mayor.